Warner Robins councilman Daron Lee resigns

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins is set to hold a special election following the resignation of a city councilman.
According to a City of Warner Robins email, Councilman Daron Lee submitted his letter of resignation to take effect at the close of business on October 30th.
Lee sent an email to Mayor Randy Toms Monday. In that email, Lee stated, “I have indeed prayed and meditated on this decision in order to weigh the pros and cons leading to what is best for my well-being.”
Councilman Lee currently holds the Post 1 council seat. He has served the City of Warner Robins since being elected for a second term in December of 2017 and officially took office in January 2018. He currently serves on the Redevelopment Agency and the Neighborhood Committee.
The City of Warner Robins says there will be more information regarding the details of the special election.
