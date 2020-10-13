Westside Neighbors United hosts Coffee with a Cop

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National Coffee with a Cop Day was October 7. If you weren’t able to grab a ‘Cup of Joe’ then, there’s another chance Wednesday.
Westside Neighbors United partnered with Z Beans Coffee on Montpelier Avenue in Macon, to host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m.
Chairman and President of Westside Neighbors United, George Crawley, says the goal is to improve relations with law enforcement in the community.
He says improving relations will help stop Macon’s violence, and conversations over coffee is the best place to start.
“Why don’t we start off by having a conversation with the sheriff’s office, letting the sheriff know what issues we have,” Crawley said. “This is a way they can directly talk to people who live in our neighborhood, who live in our community, who are directly impacted by their visibility of lack thereof.”
You must register for the event due to social distancing guidelines. Click here to register.