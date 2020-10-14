More clouds and isolated showers possible Thursday

Cecilia Reeves
After a nice day in Middle Georgia we are going to see both an increase in clouds and humidity.

High pressure will move off the coast and push more humid air into Middle Georgia. This will bring more clouds to the area, as well as the chance for some isolated showers.

Rain should mainly be confined to the southeastern portion of Middle Georgia (mainly south of Dublin).

Friday will bring similar weather to Thursday during the day, but by the afternoon a strong cold front will push through the area.

This front won’t bring rain or even much cloud cover, but it will bring a great weekend cool down to Middle GA.

Highs on Saturday will be limited to the lower 70’s, even with full sunshine. A slow warm up will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Rain chances will be staying low next week as highs warm back to the low 80’s.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.