More clouds and isolated showers possible Thursday

After a nice day in Middle Georgia we are going to see both an increase in clouds and humidity.
High pressure will move off the coast and push more humid air into Middle Georgia. This will bring more clouds to the area, as well as the chance for some isolated showers.
Rain should mainly be confined to the southeastern portion of Middle Georgia (mainly south of Dublin).
Friday will bring similar weather to Thursday during the day, but by the afternoon a strong cold front will push through the area.
This front won’t bring rain or even much cloud cover, but it will bring a great weekend cool down to Middle GA.
Highs on Saturday will be limited to the lower 70’s, even with full sunshine. A slow warm up will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Rain chances will be staying low next week as highs warm back to the low 80’s.