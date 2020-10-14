|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County sheriff’s race is underway, and Bibb Sheriff David Davis and his opponent JT Ricketson are on the ballot.
Both men say making Bibb County streets safer remains the end goal. Now, both are taking their case to the polls.
“We have done our neighborhood walks, we have done our outreach, we have arrested serious criminals,” Davis said.
Ricketson says Bibb County is due for a different approach.
“I’m not about walking through a neighborhood locking arms and trying to make people feel good. I want to roll my sleeves up and actually get in the community and do something,” Ricketson said.
We will have an inside look at the plans from each candidate Thursday on 41NBC News at 6 p.m.