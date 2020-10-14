Bleckley County deputies identify man suspected of murdering woman

|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bleckley County sheriff’s deputies identified a suspect for the murder of a woman whose body was found on Brodhead Road Sunday.
Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody identified the murder victim as 35-year-old Brigida Roldan-Beltran, of Sandy Springs.
Sheriff Coody Also identified the murder suspect as 40-year-old Hugo Bolanas, of Sandy Springs. The Jackson Police Department of Alabama arrested Bolanas after the issuing of a warrant for murder Monday.
Authorities say this investigation revealed no direct link to Bleckley County other than the location of the victim’s body.
Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.