Edgar’s Bistro reopens for service

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
9
Edgar's Bistro
Edgar’s Bistro in Macon reopened its doors Wednesday to the community after closing in March due to coronavirus.
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Edgar’s Bistro in Macon reopened its doors Wednesday to the community after closing in March due to coronavirus.

The restaurant is the second hospitality business in the building affiliated with the Edgars Hospitality Group.

Andy Andersen — the program manager for Culinary Arts — says they aim to get students more exposure to restaurant hospitality. He says they will use their students as part of business operations and changes to keep customers safe.

“I guess some of the things that we have changed is that we made our menu a little bit smaller so we can focus on the food,” Andersen said. “But at the same point in time, we can utilize the specials that our students want to run and push those, so they get a voice as far as what the menu holds.”

Edgar’s Bistro hours of operations

  • Wednesday through Friday
  • Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The restaurant will observe social distancing plus local guidelines and occupancy limits
Previous articleTrump Secures Squirrel’s Vote
Next articleHands On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic to hold COVID-19 relief giveaway
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.