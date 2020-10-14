Edgar’s Bistro reopens for service

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Edgar’s Bistro in Macon reopened its doors Wednesday to the community after closing in March due to coronavirus.
The restaurant is the second hospitality business in the building affiliated with the Edgars Hospitality Group.
Andy Andersen — the program manager for Culinary Arts — says they aim to get students more exposure to restaurant hospitality. He says they will use their students as part of business operations and changes to keep customers safe.
“I guess some of the things that we have changed is that we made our menu a little bit smaller so we can focus on the food,” Andersen said. “But at the same point in time, we can utilize the specials that our students want to run and push those, so they get a voice as far as what the menu holds.”
Edgar’s Bistro hours of operations
- Wednesday through Friday
- Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The restaurant will observe social distancing plus local guidelines and occupancy limits