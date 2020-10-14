Hands On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic to hold COVID-19 relief giveaway

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One business is helping others during the pandemic with some extra help.
Hands-On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic will have a COVID-19 Essential Frontline Relief Giveaway.
The business plans to give away comfort packages to those who need relief. The packages will include a functional nylon backpack filled with essentials ranging from:
- inspirational readings
- PPE
- self-care items
Chiropractor Dr. Ashanda Fennell says the relief event is a way to show their gesture of appreciation and gratitude for the community’s frontline warriors.
“This is our way of showing appreciation and gratitude for their sacrifice and their kind hearts during this time,” Fennell said.
They aim to give away up to 50 COVID-19 Essential Frontline Relief packages. The event runs through October. Organizers will select frontline workers to receive the packages.
Hands-On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic will announce the recipients on Facebook Tuesday at 7 p.m.