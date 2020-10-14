Hands On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic to hold COVID-19 relief giveaway

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One business is helping others during the pandemic with some extra help.

Hands-On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic will have a COVID-19 Essential Frontline Relief Giveaway.

The business plans to give away comfort packages to those who need relief. The packages will include a functional nylon backpack filled with essentials ranging from:

  • inspirational readings
  • PPE
  • self-care items

Chiropractor Dr. Ashanda Fennell says the relief event is a way to show their gesture of appreciation and gratitude for the community’s frontline warriors.

“This is our way of showing appreciation and gratitude for their sacrifice and their kind hearts during this time,” Fennell said.

They aim to give away up to 50 COVID-19 Essential Frontline Relief packages. The event runs through October. Organizers will select frontline workers to receive the packages.

Hands-On Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic will announce the recipients on Facebook Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Previous articleEdgar’s Bistro reopens for service
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.