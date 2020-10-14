|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Newtown Macon shows off their 2020 projects, highlighting new businesses through their Tour of Progress.
“We’ve had several new businesses open this year,” Emily Hopkins from Newtown Macon said. “It’s really incredible and a testament to those entrepreneurs who figured out how to open during a pandemic.”
Newtown uses the Tour of Progress to highlight new small businesses like Fall Line Brewing Company.
Kaitlynn Kressin, Co-Owner of Fall Line, says opening her businesses at the start of a global pandemic challenged her.
“We had a rough start at first but since we’re new, it gave us an opportunity to get our sealegs. We had more time to get all of our processes and procedures in place too,” Kressin said.
Kressin says although they had a rocky start, support from the community and Newtown Macon helped them get through it.
“We’ve loved all of the support we’ve received throughout the community and from Newtown,” Kressis stated.
The 2020 Tour of Progress starts at Fall Line to give people directions for the tour.
Each business has a QR Code outside of the building to scan on a smartphone. These codes have information about a new business, or development downtown and will guide your tour.
Hopkins says although this Tour of Progress looks different from years past, it still gives people a glimpse of Newtown’s ideas.
“We’re highlighting a lot of new businesses that have opened in downtown,” Hopkins stated. “This year especially, it’s just a strange year for everyone. A lot of places development has completely stopped but downtown’s momentum has not stalled at all.”