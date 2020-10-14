Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

|
(AP)- Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.
Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.