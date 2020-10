Listen to the content of this post:

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is dead after a traffic accident that happened in Dodge County Wednesday.

Dodge County coroner Joe Smith identified the man as 79-year-old Cherry Razzlle Spires.

Smith says that the accident happened on Eastman/Milan Highway in Milan. Smith says Spires hit a tractor hauling a peanut digger.

Authorities say there is no word on the person who was driving the driving tractor.

Smith pronounced Smith dead at the scene.