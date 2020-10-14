UPDATE (Wednesday, October 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  334,601 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1109 5974.89 34 101
Atkinson 468 5618.25 4 60
Bacon 617 5410.38 14 48
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2219 4994.6 62 173
Banks 527 2637.37 8 71
Barrow 2418 2799.16 47 257
Bartow 3219 2906 91 311
Ben Hill 837 5028.54 29 88
Berrien 471 2443.45 12 24
Bibb 6371 4187.32 187 888
Bleckley 474 3692.16 21 30
Brantley 375 1952.92 11 36
Brooks 535 3401.79 26 55
Bryan 1229 3140.25 13 87
Bulloch 2979 3748.73 32 136
Burke 862 3858.2 11 88
Butts 722 2868.04 43 55
Calhoun 258 4084.22 9 46
Camden 1363 2527.63 16 66
Candler 507 4678.42 23 35
Carroll 3045 2534.99 74 170
Catoosa 1304 1896.15 19 80
Charlton 645 4867.56 9 27
Chatham 8956 3065.28 178 808
Chattahoochee 1707 15880.55 1 14
Chattooga 851 3436.16 26 63
Cherokee 6571 2464.58 97 518
Clarke 5435 4187.89 46 236
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7616 2498.38 170 662
Clinch 411 6174.88 11 30
Cobb 20838 2635.76 442 1882
Coffee 2155 5006.74 57 316
Colquitt 2011 4430.2 37 158
Columbia 4027 2538.6 62 192
Cook 566 3245.97 15 61
Coweta 2783 1830.91 58 141
Crawford 185 1512.92 6 28
Crisp 610 2736.78 19 79
Dade 310 1918.08 5 21
Dawson 867 3208.62 9 81
Decatur 1241 4714.69 34 96
DeKalb 19857 2503.55 383 2191
Dodge 492 2413.54 13 44
Dooly 351 2619.4 14 54
Dougherty 3237 3600.47 188 659
Douglas 3877 2552.24 71 441
Early 520 5125.17 33 42
Echols 244 6147.64 2 9
Effingham 1625 2538.03 28 105
Elbert 730 3853.26 8 53
Emanuel 1142 5038.83 35 81
Evans 449 4201.37 6 42
Fannin 759 2883.74 28 64
Fayette 1987 1690.43 51 111
Floyd 3500 3502.94 49 263
Forsyth 4440 1758.37 48 341
Franklin 815 3493.51 16 62
Fulton 29329 2668.26 597 2511
Gilmer 935 2976.1 16 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3572 4151.22 98 306
Gordon 2042 3517.72 39 121
Grady 833 3394.46 23 96
Greene 547 2922.48 24 60
Gwinnett 29157 3002.33 427 2808
Habersham 1802 3934.5 73 234
Hall 10098 4893.65 164 1032
Hancock 407 4967.66 44 66
Haralson 563 1832.56 9 29
Harris 826 2379.58 25 90
Hart 548 2099.05 16 69
Heard 204 1649.15 6 15
Henry 5723 2385.92 106 250
Houston 3346 2130.68 86 387
Irwin 343 3636.17 6 40
Jackson 2181 2919.68 39 178
Jasper 239 1683.22 3 20
Jeff Davis 754 4977.55 22 55
Jefferson 827 5400.64 31 79
Jenkins 457 5328.82 31 65
Johnson 434 4492.29 22 59
Jones 614 2147.53 13 51
Lamar 390 2015.82 19 44
Lanier 309 2985.22 7 16
Laurens 1863 3939.02 82 161
Lee 730 2435.69 26 106
Liberty 1172 1893.25 24 114
Lincoln 220 2707.69 7 24
Long 267 1340.7 4 18
Lowndes 4179 3545.19 85 208
Lumpkin 987 2919.95 14 96
Macon 240 1847.86 10 49
Madison 743 2462.14 11 61
Marion 194 2339.32 9 23
McDuffie 646 2991.16 14 73
McIntosh 300 2059.45 7 31
Meriwether 566 2692.67 14 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 841 3813.02 46 153
Monroe 734 2647.24 54 88
Montgomery 348 3772.77 7 25
Morgan 508 2654.4 4 39
Murray 902 2240.38 8 55
Muscogee 6230 3251.12 173 681
Newton 2733 2432.49 91 284
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14992 0 172 663
Oconee 811 1943.12 27 67
Oglethorpe 382 2506.56 11 47
Paulding 2979 1726.54 59 149
Peach 714 2608.22 24 108
Pickens 663 1977.33 9 61
Pierce 636 3254.03 23 82
Pike 368 1951.22 11 31
Polk 1577 3626.79 22 114
Pulaski 320 2937.67 22 38
Putnam 753 3440.71 27 73
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 402 2366.65 11 51
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7571 3743.57 173 599
Rockdale 1975 2079.82 40 245
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 436 3136.69 11 46
Seminole 377 4631.45 10 25
Spalding 1442 2086.53 62 194
Stephens 1222 4641.45 42 125
Stewart 524 8549.52 16 82
Sumter 949 3228 66 204
Talbot 167 2711.92 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 876 3447.33 11 64
Taylor 224 2814.78 12 32
Telfair 416 2659.17 22 43
Terrell 335 3956.54 32 74
Thomas 1551 3490.81 68 171
Tift 1884 4614.25 60 231
Toombs 1423 5273.69 54 107
Towns 397 3298.99 10 45
Treutlen 283 4144.09 11 31
Troup 2931 4162.52 103 322
Turner 328 4061.42 24 51
Twiggs 206 2547.61 9 50
Union 848 3347.15 23 87
Unknown 2014 0 4 48
Upson 828 3151.04 68 91
Walker 1702 2445.05 42 93
Walton 1999 2086.33 63 205
Ware 1615 4504.5 61 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 713 3511.97 11 53
Wayne 1187 3960.1 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 13 19
White 967 3044.9 22 107
Whitfield 4942 4721.42 63 257
Wilcox 251 2855.52 25 51
Wilkes 272 2716.2 6 30
Wilkinson 356 3991.48 18 68
Worth 578 2869.63 32 98
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,518,166 (3,204,308 reported molecular tests; 313,858 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 334,601* (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,918 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,470 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
