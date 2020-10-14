Warm weather continues with drier air in place

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
10
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure will keep us dry today before a few showers are possible tomorrow.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, high temperatures will be topping out in the middle 80’s across the region. Drier air has worked in place thanks to yesterday’s frontal passage. Clouds will increase across the area tonight keeping temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 50′ and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW.

A few isolated downpours are possible for your Thursday as Gulf moisture increases across the area. Temperatures will be back into the middle 80’s under a partly sunny sky.

EXTENDED.

A strong cold front moves through on Friday bringing sweeping changes to the area by the weekend. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the 40’s and 50’s while high’s only top out in the low and middle 70’s. Humidity will be very low as well!

