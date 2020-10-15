DAYBREAK LIVE: Macon Centerplex’s new Zamboni for the upcoming hockey season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem hockey team will be returning to the ice for their 2020-2021 season in December. The Macon Centerplex has a new tool to make game time for the players a whole lot smoother, a brand new Zamboni.

41NBC Reporter Jatrissa Wooten was live from the Macon Centerplex Thursday morning with the Centerplex’s Director of Operations, Jeff Butcher. He shared what hockey fans can expect from this new machine during the team’s season.

Click on the video to hear what he had to say.

 

