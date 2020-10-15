Approaching cold front brings fall weather this weekend

Cecilia Reeves
We have been talking about it all week and the big cold front is finally on the way. Although there are a few showers associated with this, those will dry out as the front approaches Georgia.

The front will move across Middle Georgia through the day and start bringing noticeable changes by tomorrow night.

Among the biggest changes we will be seeing is the introduction of dry air. Humidity will finally get pushed out tomorrow afternoon and by tomorrow night dry air will allow us to cool to the upper 40’s and low 50’s (hello fall!).

The weekend should be pretty quiet weather wise, with plenty of sunshine and a slow warm up into the low 80’s by the start of next week.

Although it doesn’t look like there are going to be any large scale features that will have a big impact on our area, a small chance of rain exists for the middle of the week.

