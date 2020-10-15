Filmore Thomas Park completes Phase 2

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Phase two of the Filmore Thomas Park is complete.
Macon-Bibb County leaders and residents gathered to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
Elected officials say for nearly 30 years, the surrounding community waited for a vacant piece of property to become a park for their children and families to enjoy. In 2016, the first phase of the new Filmore Thomas Park opened to the public.
First phase features of the park
- Pavilion
- Playground
- Splash Pad
- Walking Trail
- Concrete Pad for bands
- Basketball Courts
Second phase features of the park
- Additional Trails
- Multipurpose Field
- Another Pad for Bands
- Parking Access from Hollingsworth Road
“We’re not done helping revitalize the neighborhoods around Log Cabin Drive and providing them recreational opportunities and ways to stay safe,” said Al Tillman, District 9 Commissioner. “This has been a long time coming, and I’m proud that it’s been our consolidated government that has delivered on so many promises made over the years.”
Macon-Bibb allocated the funds through the SPLOST tax and Blight Remediation Program.
