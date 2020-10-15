Filmore Thomas Park completes Phase 2

Rashaad Vann
Filmore Thomas Park ribbon cutting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Phase two of the Filmore Thomas Park is complete.

Macon-Bibb County leaders and residents gathered to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Elected officials say for nearly 30 years, the surrounding community waited for a vacant piece of property to become a park for their children and families to enjoy. In 2016, the first phase of the new Filmore Thomas Park opened to the public.

First phase features of the park

  • Pavilion
  • Playground
  • Splash Pad
  • Walking Trail
  • Concrete Pad for bands
  • Basketball Courts

Second phase features of the park

  • Additional Trails
  • Multipurpose Field
  • Another Pad for Bands
  • Parking Access from Hollingsworth Road

“We’re not done helping revitalize the neighborhoods around Log Cabin Drive and providing them recreational opportunities and ways to stay safe,” said Al Tillman, District 9 Commissioner. “This has been a long time coming, and I’m proud that it’s been our consolidated government that has delivered on so many promises made over the years.”

Macon-Bibb allocated the funds through the SPLOST tax and Blight Remediation Program.

