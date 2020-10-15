Middle Georgia high school coaching legend Robert Davis dies at 77

Montezz Allen
Photo courtesy of Hannah Moore with Bibb Athletics.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia has lost a high school football coaching legend.

Robert Davis, one of Middle Georgia’s winningest coaches, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 77.

Davis was the head football coach at Westside before retiring in 2008. He finished his career with 352 wins.

Before coaching in Macon, Davis coached at Warner Robins High School for 23 years. He led the Demons to a 253-41 record and three state championships.

Davis also won 20 region titles in 36 years as head coach.

