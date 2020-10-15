Few showers possible Thursday as muggy weather settles in

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few showers are possible today before drier and cooler air works into the area by the weekend.

TODAY.

Rain will be hard to come by this afternoon, but a few of us will be dealing with an isolated shower or two. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80’s again under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60’s. Patchy dense fog is possible by the morning commute.

TOMORROW.

A cold front will move through on Friday and behind this front is cooler and drier air. Temperatures will still be in the 80’s Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny. The effects of the cold front will began to be felt Friday night.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

It’s going to be a fantastic weather weekend in Middle Georgia! We will start of Saturday morning in the 40’s before only making it into the 70’s by the afternoon. Sunday will be a repeat. Both days will feature an abundance of blue sky! Rain holds off until Tuesday of next week.

