Bibb deputies: ‘Expect traffic delays during President Donald Trump’s visit’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say that President Donald Trump’s visit will impact traffic Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should expect traffic delays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Deputies say motorists should avoid Avondale Mill Road due to its closure. Both ticket holders and motorists should prepare for traffic delays along Highway 247 and Industrial Highway during the above times.

Deputies say that motorists are asked to enter the assigned parking areas from Industrial Highway to Grace Road for parking only. Afterward, shuttle buses will take ticket holders to the event area.

Also, the news release goes on to state:

Authorities will tow any vehicles parked outside of the assigned areas at the owner’s expense

All participants of the event must park in the assigned areas

Authorities prohibit all foot traffic in the Avondale Mill Road area.

Organizers will heighten security for this event.

No weapons of any kind will be permitted inside the venue

There will be metal detectors and bag checks