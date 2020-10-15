UPDATE (Thursday, October 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  336,241 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1117 6017.99 34 101
Atkinson 472 5666.27 4 61
Bacon 618 5419.15 14 48
Baker 86 2759.95 6 20
Baldwin 2225 5008.1 62 174
Banks 528 2642.38 8 71
Barrow 2435 2818.84 47 258
Bartow 3257 2940.3 91 312
Ben Hill 839 5040.55 29 89
Berrien 473 2453.83 12 24
Bibb 6398 4205.06 187 894
Bleckley 477 3715.53 21 31
Brantley 383 1994.58 11 36
Brooks 536 3408.15 26 55
Bryan 1237 3160.69 13 90
Bulloch 2987 3758.79 32 136
Burke 867 3880.58 11 89
Butts 712 2828.31 43 54
Calhoun 260 4115.88 9 48
Camden 1369 2538.76 16 66
Candler 509 4696.87 23 35
Carroll 3078 2562.46 74 171
Catoosa 1314 1910.69 19 80
Charlton 644 4860.01 9 27
Chatham 8984 3074.86 178 810
Chattahoochee 1718 15982.88 1 14
Chattooga 863 3484.62 26 63
Cherokee 6625 2484.84 98 518
Clarke 5477 4220.25 46 237
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7686 2521.34 170 669
Clinch 417 6265.02 11 30
Cobb 20924 2646.64 444 1899
Coffee 2169 5039.26 57 316
Colquitt 2017 4443.42 37 160
Columbia 4070 2565.7 62 192
Cook 569 3263.18 15 61
Coweta 2807 1846.7 58 142
Crawford 186 1521.1 6 28
Crisp 613 2750.24 20 80
Dade 316 1955.2 5 21
Dawson 878 3249.32 10 83
Decatur 1248 4741.28 34 96
DeKalb 19969 2517.67 384 2210
Dodge 499 2447.88 13 46
Dooly 352 2626.87 14 54
Dougherty 3245 3609.37 189 661
Douglas 3896 2564.74 71 442
Early 520 5125.17 33 42
Echols 244 6147.64 2 9
Effingham 1637 2556.77 28 106
Elbert 733 3869.09 8 53
Emanuel 1145 5052.06 35 83
Evans 450 4210.72 6 42
Fannin 760 2887.54 28 68
Fayette 2005 1705.74 52 112
Floyd 3519 3521.96 51 264
Forsyth 4466 1768.66 48 343
Franklin 820 3514.94 16 62
Fulton 29429 2677.36 599 2519
Gilmer 952 3030.21 16 87
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3590 4172.14 99 307
Gordon 2066 3559.06 39 123
Grady 834 3398.53 23 97
Greene 547 2922.48 24 60
Gwinnett 29295 3016.54 428 2821
Habersham 1808 3947.6 72 234
Hall 10163 4925.15 164 1039
Hancock 410 5004.27 44 66
Haralson 570 1855.35 9 29
Harris 832 2396.87 25 91
Hart 551 2110.55 16 70
Heard 205 1657.24 6 15
Henry 5770 2405.51 106 253
Houston 3369 2145.33 86 392
Irwin 343 3636.17 6 40
Jackson 2200 2945.11 39 179
Jasper 240 1690.26 4 20
Jeff Davis 764 5043.57 22 56
Jefferson 829 5413.7 31 79
Jenkins 460 5363.81 31 65
Johnson 436 4512.99 22 59
Jones 619 2165.02 13 51
Lamar 393 2031.32 19 44
Lanier 310 2994.88 7 16
Laurens 1879 3972.85 82 164
Lee 731 2439.02 26 107
Liberty 1176 1899.72 24 114
Lincoln 220 2707.69 7 24
Long 269 1350.74 4 18
Lowndes 4220 3579.97 85 208
Lumpkin 995 2943.61 14 96
Macon 240 1847.86 10 49
Madison 745 2468.77 11 61
Marion 195 2351.38 9 23
McDuffie 653 3023.57 14 73
McIntosh 300 2059.45 7 32
Meriwether 569 2706.95 14 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 841 3813.02 46 153
Monroe 736 2654.45 54 89
Montgomery 351 3805.29 7 25
Morgan 510 2664.86 4 39
Murray 919 2282.61 8 55
Muscogee 6237 3254.78 173 681
Newton 2750 2447.62 93 285
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14841 0 172 665
Oconee 813 1947.91 27 67
Oglethorpe 385 2526.25 11 47
Paulding 2987 1731.17 59 149
Peach 726 2652.05 24 108
Pickens 673 2007.16 9 61
Pierce 639 3269.38 23 82
Pike 370 1961.82 11 31
Polk 1584 3642.89 24 115
Pulaski 323 2965.21 22 38
Putnam 755 3449.85 27 74
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 404 2378.43 11 51
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7610 3762.86 173 603
Rockdale 1983 2088.25 40 249
Schley 108 2047.39 2 16
Screven 437 3143.88 11 47
Seminole 379 4656.02 10 25
Spalding 1455 2105.34 62 195
Stephens 1224 4649.04 42 125
Stewart 524 8549.52 16 82
Sumter 951 3234.8 66 204
Talbot 167 2711.92 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 879 3459.13 12 65
Taylor 224 2814.78 12 32
Telfair 420 2684.74 22 43
Terrell 336 3968.35 32 74
Thomas 1558 3506.56 68 172
Tift 1888 4624.05 60 232
Toombs 1431 5303.34 55 107
Towns 398 3307.3 10 46
Treutlen 285 4173.38 11 31
Troup 2947 4185.25 104 323
Turner 330 4086.18 24 51
Twiggs 206 2547.61 9 50
Union 850 3355.04 23 88
Unknown 2043 0 4 48
Upson 828 3151.04 68 91
Walker 1718 2468.04 42 93
Walton 2008 2095.73 64 205
Ware 1624 4529.61 61 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 719 3541.52 11 52
Wayne 1191 3973.44 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 13 19
White 973 3063.79 22 105
Whitfield 4993 4770.14 63 261
Wilcox 251 2855.52 25 51
Wilkes 273 2726.18 6 30
Wilkinson 359 4025.11 18 68
Worth 581 2884.52 32 98
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,881,224 (3,229,781 reported molecular tests; 315,202 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 336,241* (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,081 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,492 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

