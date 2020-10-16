Central Georgia Technical College holds Curbside Food Festival

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Adult Education Division of Central Georgia Technical College partnered with the Bibb County School District to host a curbside food drive event Friday.
The two groups want to serve more people in Middle Georgia during the pandemic.
Event organizers provided non perishable items and key information about adult education and community programs to the Middle Georgia’s international community.
The curbside event also displayed a showcase for the success of students in second-language acquisition, many of whom are the connection to non-English speaking communities in food-shortage.