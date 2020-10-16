The End Zone: Week 7 scores and highlights

|
Friday, October 16:
Houston County , Veterans
Jackson , Central
Baldwin , Rutland
Brookwood , Tattnall
Camden County , Warner Robins
Howard , West Laurens
Perry , Spalding
Tattnall County , Vidalia
Mary Persons , Crisp County
Peach County , Pike County
East Laurens , Swainsboro
Bleckley County , Monticello
Southwest , Lamar County
Lanier County , Irwin County
Turner County , Charlton County
Dooly County , Montgomery County
Telfair County , Johnson County
Macon County , Taylor County
Wilkinson County , GMC
Hancock Central , Warren County
Valwood , John Milledge
Savannah Christian , FPD
Aquinas , Mount de Sales
Calvary Day , Stratford