Fall weather moves in for the weekend

Cecilia Reeves
A cold front that moved across the southeast today has brought clearing and cool temperatures to Middle GA.

Overnight our temperatures will fall to the upper 40’s thanks to clear skies and dry air. This will lead to a pretty cool day for the area Saturday.

We will not be accepting any complaints in the weather department tomorrow, as the weather will be perfect (and your weather team is comprised of a UGA and Alabama grad 😉 ).

The rest of the weekend will remain dry with a bit of a warm up Sunday.

The start of next week will bring more dry weather, with more warming through the week. By the middle of next week highs will likely be back to the mid 80’s.

Looking ahead to the next 6-10 days, temperatures should be warmer than normal.

Long range models are signaling a significant cool down just in time for Halloween, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

We are also monitoring a few areas of tropical activity into next week, but Middle Georgia is not in line for immediate impact.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.