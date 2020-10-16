Joe Biden says President Trump is ‘taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon’
"President Trump has continued to host events that disregard public health guidance, including his own CDC, and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia, where numbers are spiking yet again," said Biden.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC?WMGT) – Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s rally in Macon.
President Trump’s campaign is holding a “Make America Great Again” rally Friday evening at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
In an emailed statement Biden says: “President Trump has continued to host events that disregard public health guidance, including his own CDC, and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia, where numbers are spiking yet again. Due to President Trump’s failed leadership, 7,500 Georgians have lost their lives to the coronavirus and nearly 200,000 remain unemployed, all while he threatens to take away protections from 4.4 million Georgians with pre-existing conditions.”
Biden goes on to say as President he wants to protect the country by expanding the Affordable Care Act. He also urged Georgians to make their voices heard by voting.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up