It’s the Law: Supreme Court rules on U.S. Census end date

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

This week Davis addresses the Supreme Court ruling that honors the Trump Administration’s request to stop the 2020 U.S. Census early.

The deadline to finish your census paperwork was October 15th, after census takers were given a new end date for the head count of everyone living in the U.S.

Davis explains how the U.S. Census ended up before the Supreme Court.

He also explains what this means for communities still wanting to collect census information.

