Missing Perry man found dead in Hancock County

According to the GBI, Hancock County deputies found the body of 49-year-old Willie Cecil Barrett around 12:15 Thursday afternoon.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
126
Willie Cecil Barrett, 49
Listen to the content of this post:

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms a man found dead in Hancock County is a missing Perry man.

According to the GBI, Hancock County deputies found the body of 49-year-old Willie Cecil Barrett around 12:15 Thursday afternoon in the woods near Hancock State Prison in Sparta.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers and Georgia Department of Corrections agents also took part in the search. A preliminary investigation revealed, Barrett’s family filed a missing person report on October 7th with the Warner Robins Police Department.

Barrett’s last known location was in Sparta.

The GBI is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with this death investigation.

Previous articleJoe Biden says President Trump is ‘taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon’
Next articleViral billboard spotted in Macon ahead of President Trump’s rally
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.