Missing Perry man found dead in Hancock County

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms a man found dead in Hancock County is a missing Perry man.
According to the GBI, Hancock County deputies found the body of 49-year-old Willie Cecil Barrett around 12:15 Thursday afternoon in the woods near Hancock State Prison in Sparta.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers and Georgia Department of Corrections agents also took part in the search. A preliminary investigation revealed, Barrett’s family filed a missing person report on October 7th with the Warner Robins Police Department.
Barrett’s last known location was in Sparta.
The GBI is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with this death investigation.
