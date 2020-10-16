MTA gets two new electric buses

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority rolled out two new rides Friday.
The two electrical buses have zero emission, and seats up to 32 passengers. One of the buses will be on a special route including serving the local hospitals.
According to the MTA’s President & CEO, Craig Ross, the buses can run nearly 215 miles before recharging. He says gas is not needed.
“It’s healthier of course, it is very quiet, it’s not running right now but when it is it sounds just like that.There’s no noise and it helps with clean air,” said Ross.
MTA got another grant of close to one-million dollars to buy two more electric buses.