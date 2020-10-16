Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– President Donald Trump made his way to Macon as a stop along his campaign trail Friday.

“In eighteen days from now we’re going to win the state of Georgia, we’re going to get 4 more years,” the President said.

After speaking to a crowd in Ocala, Florida, Trump made his way to Middle Georgia to talk to a group of supporters like Bryan Vibert, interested in hearing what the President would do with more time in office.

“We don’t really care about the rhetoric,” Vibert stated. “You know the back and forth with the ‘he did this’ and ‘they did that 40 years ago’, we don’t care about that. We want to know what you’re going to do for us tomorrow.”

A large crowd gathered to show their support for Trump as well as other Republican leaders.

Georgia Senator, David Perdue spoke to the crowd encouraging them to use this time wisely.

“We have an opportunity, not every generation has an opportunity like this,” Perdue said. “They have their moment of crisis, and with Donald Trump, it’s all about promises made and promises delivered.”

Governor Brian Kemp, Doug Collins, Kelly Loeffler, Vernon Jones, and Sonny Perdue all made appearances.

Governor Kemp spoke in support of Trump encouraging Georgians to get out and vote.

“We have to fight across America, and when we do that we will win at the ballot box and we will deliver 4 more years for our President Donald J. Trump,” Kemp said.

Trump spoke to the crowd about his opponent Joe Biden, maintaining the second amendment, and bringing more revenue to the country.

“We need school choice,” Trump stated. “They demonize our great police while hiring private security for themselves. They attack the second amendment every day while employing armed guards. I tell you I’m the only thing standing in the way of you and your second amendment, it’s under siege.”

The President will stop in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, on October 17 as the next stop along the campaign trail.