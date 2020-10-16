UPDATE (Saturday, October 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/17/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  339,384 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1129 6082.65 34 101
Atkinson 471 5654.26 5 60
Bacon 623 5463 14 49
Baker 86 2759.95 6 20
Baldwin 2241 5044.12 63 177
Banks 536 2682.41 8 71
Barrow 2471 2860.52 50 258
Bartow 3325 3001.69 91 315
Ben Hill 843 5064.58 32 91
Berrien 478 2479.77 12 24
Bibb 6443 4234.64 188 906
Bleckley 501 3902.48 21 32
Brantley 403 2098.74 12 38
Brooks 544 3459.02 26 55
Bryan 1249 3191.35 13 91
Bulloch 3002 3777.67 33 138
Burke 868 3885.06 11 89
Butts 721 2864.07 43 54
Calhoun 261 4131.71 9 48
Camden 1378 2555.45 17 69
Candler 518 4779.92 24 35
Carroll 3147 2619.9 74 174
Catoosa 1338 1945.59 20 81
Charlton 643 4852.46 10 27
Chatham 9076 3106.35 181 814
Chattahoochee 1718 15982.88 1 14
Chattooga 873 3524.99 27 63
Cherokee 6715 2518.59 100 518
Clarke 5533 4263.4 46 239
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7799 2558.41 173 675
Clinch 419 6295.07 11 30
Cobb 21118 2671.18 447 1918
Coffee 2183 5071.79 58 317
Colquitt 2068 4555.77 38 161
Columbia 4135 2606.68 64 193
Cook 571 3274.65 15 61
Coweta 2837 1866.44 60 142
Crawford 189 1545.63 6 28
Crisp 629 2822.02 23 80
Dade 323 1998.52 5 21
Dawson 885 3275.23 10 84
Decatur 1256 4771.67 34 98
DeKalb 20182 2544.52 386 2231
Dodge 520 2550.9 14 47
Dooly 356 2656.72 15 54
Dougherty 3254 3619.38 190 662
Douglas 3933 2589.1 71 448
Early 524 5164.6 33 42
Echols 244 6147.64 2 9
Effingham 1671 2609.88 28 109
Elbert 742 3916.6 8 54
Emanuel 1155 5096.19 36 83
Evans 459 4294.94 6 42
Fannin 776 2948.33 28 68
Fayette 2019 1717.65 52 118
Floyd 3589 3592.02 55 273
Forsyth 4527 1792.82 50 349
Franklin 834 3574.95 17 63
Fulton 29678 2700.01 605 2539
Gilmer 973 3097.05 19 88
Glascock 42 1388.43 2 4
Glynn 3621 4208.17 101 310
Gordon 2129 3667.59 42 125
Grady 839 3418.91 25 98
Greene 550 2938.51 25 60
Gwinnett 29558 3043.62 431 2840
Habersham 1826 3986.9 74 238
Hall 10309 4995.9 167 1051
Hancock 412 5028.68 44 68
Haralson 593 1930.21 10 29
Harris 835 2405.51 25 92
Hart 556 2129.7 16 70
Heard 210 1697.66 6 15
Henry 5853 2440.11 109 262
Houston 3412 2172.71 88 396
Irwin 347 3678.58 6 40
Jackson 2245 3005.35 40 183
Jasper 243 1711.39 4 20
Jeff Davis 774 5109.59 22 57
Jefferson 831 5426.76 32 80
Jenkins 462 5387.13 32 65
Johnson 440 4554.39 22 59
Jones 625 2186 14 51
Lamar 399 2062.34 19 45
Lanier 311 3004.54 7 16
Laurens 1896 4008.8 85 165
Lee 737 2459.04 27 107
Liberty 1187 1917.49 24 117
Lincoln 221 2720 7 24
Long 268 1345.72 4 18
Lowndes 4281 3631.72 85 209
Lumpkin 1009 2985.03 14 97
Macon 242 1863.26 10 49
Madison 752 2491.96 11 62
Marion 195 2351.38 9 23
McDuffie 660 3055.98 15 74
McIntosh 300 2059.45 7 32
Meriwether 571 2716.46 16 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 844 3826.62 45 153
Monroe 740 2668.88 54 90
Montgomery 357 3870.34 8 24
Morgan 512 2675.31 4 39
Murray 946 2349.67 8 55
Muscogee 6249 3261.04 173 685
Newton 2772 2467.2 93 290
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14609 0 178 666
Oconee 822 1969.48 27 68
Oglethorpe 389 2552.49 11 47
Paulding 3018 1749.14 59 150
Peach 733 2677.63 24 108
Pickens 691 2060.84 9 61
Pierce 643 3289.84 24 82
Pike 373 1977.73 11 31
Polk 1611 3704.98 25 117
Pulaski 325 2983.57 23 38
Putnam 765 3495.54 27 75
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 409 2407.87 11 53
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7667 3791.04 173 608
Rockdale 2012 2118.79 40 254
Schley 108 2047.39 2 16
Screven 441 3172.66 11 47
Seminole 380 4668.3 11 27
Spalding 1467 2122.7 62 198
Stephens 1239 4706.02 41 126
Stewart 526 8582.15 16 81
Sumter 954 3245.01 68 205
Talbot 167 2711.92 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 898 3533.9 13 66
Taylor 224 2814.78 12 32
Telfair 429 2742.27 23 43
Terrell 337 3980.16 32 74
Thomas 1569 3531.32 68 173
Tift 1904 4663.24 61 233
Toombs 1441 5340.4 56 109
Towns 401 3332.23 12 47
Treutlen 290 4246.6 11 31
Troup 2957 4199.45 104 329
Turner 330 4086.18 24 51
Twiggs 210 2597.08 9 52
Union 854 3370.83 24 88
Unknown 1927 0 6 44
Upson 826 3143.43 68 92
Walker 1746 2508.26 43 93
Walton 2033 2121.82 64 207
Ware 1698 4736.01 61 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 723 3561.23 11 53
Wayne 1196 3990.12 30 111
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 355 4488.56 16 20
White 982 3092.13 22 105
Whitfield 5065 4838.93 63 261
Wilcox 252 2866.89 25 52
Wilkes 277 2766.13 6 30
Wilkinson 359 4025.11 17 68
Worth 584 2899.41 32 99
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,598,929 (3,280,668 reported molecular tests; 318,261 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 339,384* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,350 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,607 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

