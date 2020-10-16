Viral billboard spotted in Macon ahead of President Trump’s rally

The billboard sits along Interstate 75 at the Hartley Bridge Road exit near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National non-profit Rural America 2020 is sounding an alarm about President Donald Trump’s Macon rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

According to an emailed news release, the group put up a digital billboard in Macon to warn residents and attendees in the area near Friday’s rally. The billboard sits along Interstate 75 at the Hartley Bridge Road exit near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

“This billboard is a public service announcement,” said Macon-Bibb County Commissioner-elect Seth Clark, who also works with the Rural America 2020 campaign. “Nobody wants to see a superspreader event but that’s exactly what these rallies are becoming. By ignoring expert warnings on distancing and masks, the President and his campaign are flying from one location to the next and leaving COVID hotspots behind. We don’t need that in Georgia, particularly since our state has already seen well over 300,000 infections.”

This is Rural America 2020’s second billboard as the group plans to follow President Trump across the country. The first billboard went viral after going up ahead of a rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rural America 2020 states it is a 501(c)4 that has built steering committees of concerned rural leaders and farmers across multiple states. And it helps educate and activate rural Americans on public policy issues that are impacting them, their communities and key rural industries, including agriculture.

