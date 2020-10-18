UPDATE (Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
12957
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/18/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  340,558 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1130 6088.03 35 101
Atkinson 471 5654.26 5 60
Bacon 623 5463 14 49
Baker 87 2792.04 6 20
Baldwin 2245 5053.12 63 177
Banks 540 2702.43 8 71
Barrow 2479 2869.78 50 258
Bartow 3350 3024.26 92 315
Ben Hill 846 5082.61 32 91
Berrien 478 2479.77 12 24
Bibb 6458 4244.5 188 907
Bleckley 499 3886.9 21 32
Brantley 404 2103.95 12 39
Brooks 544 3459.02 26 55
Bryan 1260 3219.46 14 91
Bulloch 3015 3794.03 33 138
Burke 869 3889.54 11 90
Butts 723 2872.01 43 54
Calhoun 261 4131.71 9 48
Camden 1384 2566.58 17 69
Candler 520 4798.38 24 35
Carroll 3170 2639.05 74 174
Catoosa 1341 1949.95 20 81
Charlton 643 4852.46 10 27
Chatham 9101 3114.9 181 814
Chattahoochee 1718 15982.88 1 14
Chattooga 874 3529.03 27 63
Cherokee 6746 2530.22 100 519
Clarke 5551 4277.27 46 239
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7842 2572.51 174 675
Clinch 422 6340.14 12 30
Cobb 21158 2676.24 447 1920
Coffee 2186 5078.76 59 317
Colquitt 2070 4560.17 39 162
Columbia 4164 2624.96 64 194
Cook 571 3274.65 15 61
Coweta 2851 1875.65 60 142
Crawford 189 1545.63 6 28
Crisp 631 2830.99 23 81
Dade 324 2004.7 5 21
Dawson 886 3278.93 10 84
Decatur 1259 4783.07 34 98
DeKalb 20275 2556.25 390 2235
Dodge 521 2555.8 14 47
Dooly 359 2679.1 16 54
Dougherty 3262 3628.27 190 662
Douglas 3945 2597 71 448
Early 529 5213.88 34 42
Echols 244 6147.64 2 9
Effingham 1689 2637.99 28 109
Elbert 744 3927.16 8 54
Emanuel 1163 5131.49 36 83
Evans 461 4313.65 6 42
Fannin 780 2963.53 28 68
Fayette 2040 1735.52 52 119
Floyd 3610 3613.03 55 274
Forsyth 4550 1801.93 51 349
Franklin 834 3574.95 17 64
Fulton 29819 2712.84 606 2540
Gilmer 979 3116.15 19 89
Glascock 43 1421.49 2 4
Glynn 3623 4210.49 101 310
Gordon 2154 3710.66 42 125
Grady 843 3435.21 25 98
Greene 555 2965.22 25 60
Gwinnett 29689 3057.11 433 2843
Habersham 1828 3991.27 74 238
Hall 10331 5006.57 168 1052
Hancock 412 5028.68 44 68
Haralson 598 1946.49 10 29
Harris 835 2405.51 25 92
Hart 556 2129.7 16 70
Heard 210 1697.66 6 15
Henry 5905 2461.79 110 263
Houston 3434 2186.72 89 396
Irwin 347 3678.58 6 40
Jackson 2253 3016.06 40 183
Jasper 241 1697.3 4 20
Jeff Davis 774 5109.59 22 57
Jefferson 831 5426.76 32 80
Jenkins 462 5387.13 32 65
Johnson 438 4533.69 22 59
Jones 627 2193 14 51
Lamar 402 2077.84 19 45
Lanier 314 3033.52 7 16
Laurens 1896 4008.8 86 165
Lee 737 2459.04 27 107
Liberty 1196 1932.02 24 117
Lincoln 221 2720 7 24
Long 269 1350.74 4 18
Lowndes 4300 3647.84 85 209
Lumpkin 1012 2993.91 14 97
Macon 242 1863.26 10 49
Madison 754 2498.59 11 62
Marion 195 2351.38 9 23
McDuffie 662 3065.24 15 74
McIntosh 300 2059.45 7 32
Meriwether 574 2730.73 16 75
Miller 297 5152.67 2 12
Mitchell 844 3826.62 45 153
Monroe 743 2679.7 54 91
Montgomery 356 3859.5 9 24
Morgan 515 2690.98 5 39
Murray 954 2369.54 8 55
Muscogee 6260 3266.78 173 685
Newton 2783 2476.99 94 290
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14478 0 178 666
Oconee 828 1983.85 27 68
Oglethorpe 391 2565.62 11 47
Paulding 3022 1751.46 60 150
Peach 734 2681.28 24 108
Pickens 693 2066.81 9 61
Pierce 648 3315.43 24 82
Pike 374 1983.03 11 31
Polk 1619 3723.38 25 117
Pulaski 325 2983.57 23 38
Putnam 771 3522.96 27 76
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 412 2425.53 11 53
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7708 3811.31 174 609
Rockdale 2025 2132.48 40 254
Schley 108 2047.39 2 16
Screven 444 3194.24 11 47
Seminole 380 4668.3 11 27
Spalding 1477 2137.17 62 198
Stephens 1239 4706.02 41 126
Stewart 526 8582.15 16 81
Sumter 955 3248.41 68 205
Talbot 168 2728.16 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 901 3545.71 13 66
Taylor 225 2827.34 12 32
Telfair 428 2735.87 23 43
Terrell 338 3991.97 32 74
Thomas 1571 3535.82 69 173
Tift 1905 4665.69 61 233
Toombs 1445 5355.22 56 109
Towns 402 3340.54 12 47
Treutlen 290 4246.6 11 31
Troup 2966 4212.23 104 329
Turner 330 4086.18 24 51
Twiggs 210 2597.08 9 52
Union 857 3382.67 25 88
Unknown 1954 0 6 43
Upson 826 3143.43 69 92
Walker 1767 2538.43 43 93
Walton 2045 2134.34 65 207
Ware 1709 4766.69 62 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 725 3571.08 11 53
Wayne 1200 4003.47 30 111
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 352 4450.63 16 20
White 982 3092.13 22 105
Whitfield 5096 4868.54 63 261
Wilcox 252 2866.89 25 52
Wilkes 279 2786.1 6 30
Wilkinson 360 4036.33 17 68
Worth 586 2909.34 32 100
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,617,663 (3,298,498 reported molecular tests; 319,165 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 340,558* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,376 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,638 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articlePresident Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail
Next articleTwo men wanted for robbing Valero gas station in Macon at gunpoint
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!