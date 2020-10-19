1 dead after single-vehicle accident on Mercer University Drive

With Epsilon developing and another system possibly in the offing later this week, this season is rapidly closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005 -- the only other year to use the Greek alphabet to name storms.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Mercer University Drive Monday.
It happened just after 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Mercer University Drive.
Deputies say witnesses reported east bound traffic on Mercer University Drive had stopped for a traffic light near its intersection with Anthony Road. A vehicle traveling east on Mercer University Drive didn’t stop. The driver went off the road and crossed through the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts and over Eveline Avenue before striking a tree.
The driver, 71-year-old Albert Caines of Macon, was pronounced dead at The Medical Center, Navicent Health after being taken there by ambulance.