Two men wanted for robbing Valero gas station in Macon at gunpoint

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for two men who they say robbed a gas station in Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 4737 Houston Road, right in front of the Magnolia Court Motel, around 12:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators say two men went to the station. One stayed outside while the other went inside with a gun. The man with the gun demanded money from the cash registers. Once he got the cash, both men ran from the gas station. They were last seen running towards Houston Avenue. No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators say both men were wearing black clothes during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleUPDATE (Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleMan wanted for robbing Murphy Express gas station in Macon at gunpoint
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.