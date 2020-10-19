Two men wanted for robbing Valero gas station in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for two men who they say robbed a gas station in Macon at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 4737 Houston Road, right in front of the Magnolia Court Motel, around 12:30 Sunday morning.
Investigators say two men went to the station. One stayed outside while the other went inside with a gun. The man with the gun demanded money from the cash registers. Once he got the cash, both men ran from the gas station. They were last seen running towards Houston Avenue. No one was injured during the robbery.
Investigators say both men were wearing black clothes during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
