Man wanted for robbing Murphy Express gas station in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station in Macon at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Murphy Express gas station at 1402 Gray Highway just after midnight Saturday.
Investigators say the man went into the gas station with a gun and went behind the counter. He demanded money from the cash registers. Once he got the cash, he ran towards Overlook Garden Apartments. No one was injured during the robbery.
Investigators say the man is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was wearing black clothes, a white undershirt, a black hat, and had a blue facial covering on.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
