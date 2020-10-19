A warm week is on the way for Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

After a nice fall weekend (if you didn’t cheer for any sports teams from Georgia) we have started our warm up for the week.

Today we made it to the low 80’s and we can expect more high temperatures along that same trend through the rest of the week.



As we move through Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure will be moving away from the area. This will allow tropical moisture back into Middle Georgia.

As clouds increase overnight Tuesday we will begin to see a few isolated showers, but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday.

By Wednesday, scattered showers will be possible across Middle Georgia, but I expect most areas to stay dry.



By the end of the week, rain chances will be increasing, with the rainiest days being Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Once again, we won’t be seeing immediate changes in temperature from this front, but we will likely cool off a little bit for the start of next week.



If you are waiting for another big cool down, we likely won’t get that until the middle/end of next week.



In the tropics we have got a new development. Epsilon is the 26th named storm this season and although it is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week, it should not impact the U.S.

There are currently no tropical systems that will impact Middle Georgia, but considering it is still very much hurricane season we will continue to watch for any development.