Dublin School Board approves phased return to school plan

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to return to school under learning environment options selected by families over the summer.

That’s according to a news release sent Monday night, which says in-person instruction of students whose families selected that option will start November 9.

Teachers will return October 26 for a regularly-scheduled Teacher Professional Learning Day to give teachers two weeks to prepare for the transition from all-virtual instruction.

Students will remain virtual from October 27 through November 6.

“Those parents who selected another option but wish to remain fully virtual can do so by contacting their building principal,” the release said.

A total of three plans were presented to families: one for the original phased return starting in January, one for remaining fully virtual and the final option “which the board voted in favor of to conclude the meeting.”

“Our board voted to pursue the plan we initially presented this summer,” Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. “Those who selected each of our three learning environments: In-Person, Hybrid/Blended, and Online will return to those platforms November 9.”

Parents will have the ability to make changes to their learning environment starting January 15.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleUnited Way looking for volunteers for virtual Read for the Record event
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!