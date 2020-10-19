Dublin School Board approves phased return to school plan

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to return to school under learning environment options selected by families over the summer.
That’s according to a news release sent Monday night, which says in-person instruction of students whose families selected that option will start November 9.
Teachers will return October 26 for a regularly-scheduled Teacher Professional Learning Day to give teachers two weeks to prepare for the transition from all-virtual instruction.
Students will remain virtual from October 27 through November 6.
“Those parents who selected another option but wish to remain fully virtual can do so by contacting their building principal,” the release said.
A total of three plans were presented to families: one for the original phased return starting in January, one for remaining fully virtual and the final option “which the board voted in favor of to conclude the meeting.”
“Our board voted to pursue the plan we initially presented this summer,” Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. “Those who selected each of our three learning environments: In-Person, Hybrid/Blended, and Online will return to those platforms November 9.”
Parents will have the ability to make changes to their learning environment starting January 15.
