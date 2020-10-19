PHOTOS: Macon-Bibb fire departments take part in ‘Light the Night’

Macon-Bibb County took part in Light the Night in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County took time to “light the night” in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The National Fire Firefighters Foundation use the weekend to honor men and women who protect the community from fires and other emergencies.

The weekend of October 4th – 5th, Macon-Bibb County fire stations, Government Center, and the pedestrian bridge over Mercer University Drive were lit up in red to honor fallen firefighters locally and across the state and country. Other local landmarks and homes were encouraged to do the same.

Macon-Bibb Fire Department

 

