Tech Byte: Apple Announces New iPhone

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, iPhone users have had to wait longer than usual to hear about Apple’s newest phone.

In this segment of Tech Byte, Emily Cassulo looks at some of the features of the new iPhone 12. But was it worth the wait?

We’ll let you be the judge.

Apple is giving you several new phones to choose from.

There’s the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and now an iPhone 12 mini. And they all can work with 5G for faster wireless speeds.

Apple says the iPhone 12 is thinner, smaller, and lighter. It has a 6.1 inch super retina screen, and two cameras on the back.

These wide and ultra-wide cameras now have night mode, where you can capture the perfect shot with low lighting.

Any video shoot should look great too! You can also use the phone to record 4K HDR video with Dolby Vision, which is like what you see at the movies. And you can edit the video right on your phone.

You can get the iPhone 12 for $799. The smaller, cheaper version of it – the iPhone 12 mini – will cost $699.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it also has a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the bigger version, at 6.7 inches.

The Pro can take even better quality pictures than the regular 12 phone, with three cameras on the back!

Apple says it even has a LiDAR Scanner, so you create a depth map of whatever space you’re in.

The iPhone 12 Pro will cost you $999, and the Max an additional $100.

Apple didn’t just announce the new phones. The tech company also introduced the HomePod Mini.

It may be a small smart speaker, but it gives off big sound, with 360-degree audio, which is great for playing music.

It works with all of your Apple devices and can recognize the voices of up to six different family members, making each experience personal.

Release dates

You can get the HomePod Mini on November 6 for $99.

You can get the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in stores October 23.

The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max will be available November 13, but you can pre-order them before then.