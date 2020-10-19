UPDATE (Monday, October 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  341,310 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 19.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1134 6109.58 35 101
Atkinson 472 5666.27 5 61
Bacon 623 5463 14 49
Baker 87 2792.04 6 20
Baldwin 2250 5064.37 63 177
Banks 541 2707.44 8 71
Barrow 2487 2879.04 50 259
Bartow 3367 3039.6 92 315
Ben Hill 846 5082.61 32 91
Berrien 478 2479.77 12 24
Bibb 6474 4255.01 188 908
Bleckley 501 3902.48 21 32
Brantley 408 2124.78 12 39
Brooks 544 3459.02 26 55
Bryan 1264 3229.68 14 91
Bulloch 3019 3799.06 33 138
Burke 869 3889.54 11 90
Butts 724 2875.98 43 54
Calhoun 261 4131.71 9 48
Camden 1385 2568.43 17 69
Candler 522 4816.83 24 35
Carroll 3184 2650.7 75 174
Catoosa 1345 1955.77 20 81
Charlton 643 4852.46 10 27
Chatham 9125 3123.12 182 814
Chattahoochee 1718 15982.88 1 14
Chattooga 875 3533.07 27 63
Cherokee 6756 2533.97 100 519
Clarke 5551 4277.27 46 239
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7859 2578.09 174 675
Clinch 424 6370.19 12 30
Cobb 21196 2681.04 448 1925
Coffee 2187 5081.08 59 317
Colquitt 2072 4564.58 39 162
Columbia 4180 2635.05 64 194
Cook 571 3274.65 16 61
Coweta 2861 1882.22 60 142
Crawford 189 1545.63 6 28
Crisp 631 2830.99 23 81
Dade 325 2010.89 5 21
Dawson 886 3278.93 10 84
Decatur 1260 4786.87 34 99
DeKalb 20306 2560.16 390 2235
Dodge 526 2580.33 14 47
Dooly 360 2686.57 16 54
Dougherty 3267 3633.84 190 662
Douglas 3948 2598.98 71 449
Early 530 5223.73 34 42
Echols 244 6147.64 2 9
Effingham 1707 2666.1 28 109
Elbert 749 3953.55 8 54
Emanuel 1165 5140.31 36 83
Evans 464 4341.72 6 42
Fannin 780 2963.53 28 68
Fayette 2049 1743.18 53 119
Floyd 3626 3629.05 55 274
Forsyth 4560 1805.89 52 349
Franklin 843 3613.53 17 64
Fulton 29885 2718.84 607 2542
Gilmer 982 3125.7 19 89
Glascock 43 1421.49 2 4
Glynn 3628 4216.3 101 310
Gordon 2158 3717.55 42 125
Grady 843 3435.21 25 98
Greene 556 2970.56 25 60
Gwinnett 29748 3063.19 434 2840
Habersham 1829 3993.45 75 238
Hall 10345 5013.35 168 1051
Hancock 412 5028.68 44 68
Haralson 600 1953 10 29
Harris 837 2411.27 25 92
Hart 559 2141.19 16 70
Heard 212 1713.82 6 15
Henry 5936 2474.72 111 263
Houston 3449 2196.27 89 396
Irwin 347 3678.58 6 40
Jackson 2259 3024.1 40 183
Jasper 242 1704.35 4 20
Jeff Davis 773 5102.98 22 57
Jefferson 835 5452.88 32 80
Jenkins 462 5387.13 32 65
Johnson 438 4533.69 22 59
Jones 628 2196.5 14 51
Lamar 402 2077.84 19 45
Lanier 314 3033.52 7 16
Laurens 1904 4025.71 86 165
Lee 739 2465.72 27 108
Liberty 1201 1940.1 24 117
Lincoln 222 2732.31 7 24
Long 271 1360.78 4 18
Lowndes 4310 3656.32 85 209
Lumpkin 1012 2993.91 14 97
Macon 242 1863.26 10 49
Madison 755 2501.91 11 62
Marion 195 2351.38 9 23
McDuffie 664 3074.5 15 74
McIntosh 300 2059.45 7 32
Meriwether 576 2740.25 16 75
Miller 297 5152.67 2 12
Mitchell 844 3826.62 45 153
Monroe 744 2683.31 54 91
Montgomery 357 3870.34 9 24
Morgan 515 2690.98 5 39
Murray 962 2389.41 8 55
Muscogee 6268 3270.95 173 685
Newton 2788 2481.44 94 290
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14496 0 178 667
Oconee 832 1993.44 27 68
Oglethorpe 391 2565.62 11 47
Paulding 3027 1754.36 60 150
Peach 737 2692.24 24 108
Pickens 700 2087.68 9 61
Pierce 647 3310.31 24 82
Pike 375 1988.34 12 31
Polk 1627 3741.78 25 117
Pulaski 326 2992.75 23 38
Putnam 772 3527.53 27 76
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 413 2431.41 11 53
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7728 3821.2 174 609
Rockdale 2032 2139.85 40 254
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 445 3201.44 11 47
Seminole 382 4692.87 11 27
Spalding 1485 2148.75 62 198
Stephens 1242 4717.41 41 126
Stewart 527 8598.47 16 81
Sumter 958 3258.61 69 206
Talbot 169 2744.4 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 908 3573.26 13 66
Taylor 225 2827.34 12 32
Telfair 428 2735.87 23 43
Terrell 338 3991.97 32 74
Thomas 1573 3540.32 69 173
Tift 1907 4670.59 61 233
Toombs 1449 5370.05 56 109
Towns 405 3365.46 12 47
Treutlen 292 4275.88 11 31
Troup 2971 4219.33 106 329
Turner 331 4098.56 24 51
Twiggs 210 2597.08 9 52
Union 859 3390.57 25 88
Unknown 1940 0 6 41
Upson 826 3143.43 69 92
Walker 1772 2545.61 43 93
Walton 2064 2154.17 66 210
Ware 1714 4780.63 62 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 725 3571.08 13 53
Wayne 1201 4006.81 30 111
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 353 4463.27 17 20
White 982 3092.13 23 105
Whitfield 5097 4869.5 63 261
Wilcox 252 2866.89 25 52
Wilkes 281 2806.07 6 30
Wilkinson 360 4036.33 17 68
Worth 591 2934.17 32 100
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,633,927 (3,314,279 reported molecular tests; 319,648 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 341,310* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,388 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,657 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, October 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

