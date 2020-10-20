2020 Main Street Macon Christmas Parade canceled

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Main Street Macon Christmas parade has been canceled.

Alex Morrison, the Executive Director of the the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority, said in light of COVID-19 and the social distancing guidelines set by health officials, the parade just could not be put on safely.

Morrison said as of right now, the parade will continue in 2021.