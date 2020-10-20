2020 Main Street Macon Christmas Parade canceled

With Epsilon developing and another system possibly in the offing later this week, this season is rapidly closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005 -- the only other year to use the Greek alphabet to name storms.
With Epsilon developing and another system possibly in the offing later this week, this season is rapidly closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005 -- the only other year to use the Greek alphabet to name storms.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Main Street Macon Christmas parade has been canceled.
Alex Morrison, the Executive Director of the the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority, said in light of COVID-19 and the social distancing guidelines set by health officials, the parade just could not be put on safely.
Morrison said as of right now, the parade will continue in 2021.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up