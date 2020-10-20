Warm weather sticks around with a few showers Wednesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
20
Listen to the content of this post:

We have another day with highs in the 80’s on the way tomorrow…and the rest of the week. An increase in tropical moisture will bring the chance for a few showers tomorrow. 
The rest of the week we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe a stray thunderstorm, with highs staying in the 80’s.

A cold front will approach from the northwest, but likely won’t do much to change our temperatures. We will however, see a small increase in our shower coverage Friday and Saturday ahead of the front.

Not much to report as far as big forecast changes once the front passes through. We will still see a few chances for showers ahead of what could be a big cool down by next week, just in time for Halloween.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb employees to avoid previously budgeted furlough days
Next articleGray man in critical condition after being struck by train
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.