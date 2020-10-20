Warm weather sticks around with a few showers Wednesday

Listen to the content of this post:

We have another day with highs in the 80’s on the way tomorrow…and the rest of the week. An increase in tropical moisture will bring the chance for a few showers tomorrow.

The rest of the week we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe a stray thunderstorm, with highs staying in the 80’s.



A cold front will approach from the northwest, but likely won’t do much to change our temperatures. We will however, see a small increase in our shower coverage Friday and Saturday ahead of the front.



Not much to report as far as big forecast changes once the front passes through. We will still see a few chances for showers ahead of what could be a big cool down by next week, just in time for Halloween.