WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The search continues for 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez, and now an additional $3,000 is being offered to anyone with new information.



“Last Friday which was the 15th we were approached by an anonymous source,” Cpl. Greg Thomas with Macon Regional Crimestoppers said.



Thomas says the reward money is for information leading to an arrest after Jesus Mancilla-Velez’s car was located abandoned in Crawford County along a dirt road in September.

According to Thomas, Crimestoppers is offering up to $2,000. A donor later stepped up and offered an additional $3,000. He says the amount ultimately offered by Crimestoppers depends on the elements of arrest.

“Number of people arrested, charges, laid, warrants, serves, property seized,” he said. “Things of that nature. You take all of those elements into account. We calculate a reward then you add that to the 3,000.”



Reward money will be given only if information is valuable and useful.

”It’s great when you have people who care enough to put forth the effort to find out what really happened,” Thomas said.



Thomas says Crimestoppers gets a lot of messages about the case online but they haven’t received any calls.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has received several online messages referencing the Q-See Security camera found in the back of Velez’ car, but Todd Crosby with the GBI says nothing has panned out.

Crosby says they are treating the case as if there was foul play involved.

“The way I’m going to answer that is, he has been missing since September 5th, the family has not heard of him,” Crosby said. “He was very close to his friends and family, and they have not heard from him since that date.”



According to both Thomas and Crosby, law enforcement agencies have made extensive efforts to find Mancilla-Velez.



Crosby says the GBI is still actively investigating. He says they went through Mancilla-Velez’s phone records and are using a new technology to help in the case.

“More searches in the upcoming weeks when personnel are available to us,” Crosby said. “We have evidence at the crime lab that has been recovered and processed and sent there for further analysis and we’re waiting on those results.”

If you have any information about the camera or the case, you can call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.