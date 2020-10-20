BCSO needs help in theft by taking, trespassing investigation

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating a man in connection with a theft by taking and trespassing investigation.

Deputies say the incident happened on Morgan Drive, either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity or location of the man is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.