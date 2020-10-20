|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of the latest projects in Macon-Bibb County will honor a civil rights icon.
The Bibb County School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, for its newest elementary school. The school district named it after late U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
After Lewis’ death in July, the Board of Education voted to rename Rileydale Elementary to John R. Lewis Elementary.
Members of Lewis’ family were at the ceremony. His younger brother, Henry Lewis, says he hopes children realize the significance of Congressman Lewis’ work.
“I personally would like for the kids to know that some of the things they’re able to accomplish now somebody had to pay a price for,” Lewis said. “The freedom that they enjoy now, somebody paid a price for. And John was one of the people that paid that price.”
The school will be the home of about 700 students.