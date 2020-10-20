Gray man in critical condition after being struck by train

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a train Tuesday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says deputies responded to the railroad tracks located near the dead end of Clinton Street off Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

“First responders located the man and carried him to the ambulance that was located at the end of Clinton Street,” the release said.

38-year-old Brandon Ray Rozar of Gray was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The release says the incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

Tucker Sargent
