Lizella man killed in a head-on collision

By
Jatrissa Wooten
-
0
50
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A 49-year-old Lizella man dies after a head-on collision in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Fulton Mill Road and Dixon Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say 49-year-old Jimmy Ballard, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer before crossing the center line on Fulton Mill Road. That’s when the SUV collided with a dump truck.

Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the 59-year-old dump truck driver.