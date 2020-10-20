Lizella man killed in a head-on collision

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A 49-year-old Lizella man dies after a head-on collision in Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Fulton Mill Road and Dixon Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies say 49-year-old Jimmy Ballard, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer before crossing the center line on Fulton Mill Road. That’s when the SUV collided with a dump truck.
Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on the condition of the 59-year-old dump truck driver.