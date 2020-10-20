Macon-Bibb employees to avoid previously budgeted furlough days

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb employees won’t be furloughed following an appropriation of funds by county commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners passed an ordinance that calls for moving just more than $3.5 million from the county’s fund balance to various county departments to provide for the reinstatement of previously budgeted furlough days.
CARES Act funding for Bibb County School District
Commissioners passed a resolution that authorizes Mayor Robert Reichert to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Bibb County School District to provide up to $765,000 in funds “for the purpose of supporting efforts to develop equitable remote learning capabilities to students and families in Macon-Bibb that have been adversely affected by COVID-19.”
The funds, which will provide web cameras, headphones, and wireless hotspots, will come from the School Board CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund. Commissioners approved the creation of that fund on September 1 and moved $1 million into it from the county’s fund balance.
Security systems at Macon-Bibb Government Center
Commissioners also voted to authorize a supplemental budget appropriation of $63,295 from the fund balance to the county facilities management department – transfers out – capital improvements line item to provide for the purchase of security systems at the Macon-Bibb Government Center.
