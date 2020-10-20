Get screened at Mammo Marathon walk-in event at Navicent Health

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and now is the perfect time to get a mammogram.
On Thursday from 7 am until 6 pm, The Medical Center Navicent Health will have several locations performing walk-in mammograms.
There are also grants available to help out uninsured or underinsured patients.
Navicent Health just got new artificial intelligence technology for it’s 3-D imaging machine back in September. The new tech gives doctors a deeper look inside dense breast tissue, allowing for easier detection. As Nurse Director Jill Hancock explains, it also helps keep track of any changes from prior screenings.
“It’s an automatic second read, the radiologist read it and then the machine goes behind and reads it,” Hancock said. “And it can actually look back other mammograms the patient had prior and detect any small changes that have occurred in prior years.”
Hospital staff says while this is a walk-in event, normal billing still applies. If you want to see if you’re eligible for a grant you can call 478-633-7020.