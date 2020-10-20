Mayor Toms reveals why Councilman Lee is stepping down

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first African American to win an at large city council seat in Warner Robins is stepping down and now we know why.
According to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, Councilman of Post 1 Daron Lee is stepping down due to family-related issues.
Warner Robins City Council members voted Monday night to accept Lee’s resignation. Now, Lee will step down at the end of this month, but could possibly remain on the boards he serves.
Mayor Toms explained the reason for Lee’s resignation.
“Both of his parents are not doing well and he has been devoting a lot of his time to taking care of his mom and dad and listen I truly respect that,” Toms said. “He feels like he didn’t have enough time and/or energy with taking care of his parents to devote to council.”
In February the city will qualify those wishing to take Lee’s Council 1 Post. The special called election will be in March.