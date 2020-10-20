Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 12-16

|
Restaurant Report Card: October 12-16
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 12 and Friday, October 16, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Chick-fil-A – Georgia College
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Bibb County:
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
James H. Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
J H Heard Elementary School (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Papa John’s Pizza
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Bibb County Schools Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
SOAR Academy (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Vineville Academy (Food Service)
1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Fountain of Juice
4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Dodge County:
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Hancock County:
Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Houston County:
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
O Taste and See
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Houston County Chop Shop
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Griff’s Onions
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Jasper County:
Bear Creek Marina (Food Service)
60 BEAR CREEK MARINA RD MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Jones County:
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Lamar County:
Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)
228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Monroe County:
Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Her Majesty Pop-Up Kitchen & Catering
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Peach County:
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Sharks Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Putnam County:
The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina
208 CROOKED CREEK DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Who Cares
1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
The Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
The Pizza Place
1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2020
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Cafe Academy
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2020
Washington County:
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2020
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2020
