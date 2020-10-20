UPDATE (Tuesday, October 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  342,438 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1134 6109.58 35 102
Atkinson 474 5690.28 5 61
Bacon 632 5541.92 14 49
Baker 88 2824.13 6 20
Baldwin 2257 5080.13 63 178
Banks 544 2722.45 8 72
Barrow 2507 2902.19 50 261
Bartow 3412 3080.23 93 319
Ben Hill 847 5088.62 32 91
Berrien 480 2490.14 12 24
Bibb 6483 4260.93 188 895
Bleckley 501 3902.48 21 33
Brantley 410 2135.19 12 38
Brooks 546 3471.74 27 55
Bryan 1273 3252.68 14 91
Bulloch 3028 3810.39 33 138
Burke 871 3898.49 11 90
Butts 725 2879.96 43 55
Calhoun 261 4131.71 9 48
Camden 1387 2572.14 17 69
Candler 525 4844.51 24 35
Carroll 3194 2659.03 75 176
Catoosa 1350 1963.04 20 81
Charlton 643 4852.46 10 27
Chatham 9175 3140.23 183 818
Chattahoochee 1728 16075.91 1 14
Chattooga 881 3557.3 27 64
Cherokee 6778 2542.22 100 519
Clarke 5569 4291.14 46 239
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7897 2590.56 174 677
Clinch 430 6460.34 12 30
Cobb 21255 2688.51 448 1941
Coffee 2193 5095.02 59 318
Colquitt 2084 4591.02 39 164
Columbia 4206 2651.44 64 195
Cook 573 3286.12 16 61
Coweta 2869 1887.49 61 142
Crawford 189 1545.63 6 28
Crisp 633 2839.97 23 81
Dade 333 2060.39 5 21
Dawson 893 3304.84 10 85
Decatur 1264 4802.07 34 100
DeKalb 20394 2571.25 390 2251
Dodge 530 2599.95 14 47
Dooly 359 2679.1 16 54
Dougherty 3271 3638.28 190 663
Douglas 3960 2606.88 72 454
Early 532 5243.45 34 42
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1719 2684.85 28 109
Elbert 752 3969.39 9 55
Emanuel 1168 5153.55 36 83
Evans 471 4407.22 6 42
Fannin 783 2974.92 28 68
Fayette 2062 1754.24 53 122
Floyd 3667 3670.08 55 275
Forsyth 4575 1811.83 52 351
Franklin 854 3660.68 17 66
Fulton 29996 2728.94 608 2552
Gilmer 984 3132.06 19 90
Glascock 43 1421.49 2 4
Glynn 3640 4230.25 102 311
Gordon 2196 3783.01 42 127
Grady 844 3439.28 25 99
Greene 557 2975.9 25 61
Gwinnett 29866 3075.34 436 2843
Habersham 1838 4013.1 75 239
Hall 10415 5047.27 168 1067
Hancock 413 5040.89 44 68
Haralson 604 1966.02 10 29
Harris 840 2419.91 25 92
Hart 562 2152.68 16 70
Heard 212 1713.82 6 15
Henry 5957 2483.47 111 268
Houston 3468 2208.37 91 394
Irwin 349 3699.78 6 40
Jackson 2282 3054.89 40 188
Jasper 241 1697.3 4 20
Jeff Davis 777 5129.39 22 57
Jefferson 837 5465.94 32 80
Jenkins 462 5387.13 32 65
Johnson 438 4533.69 22 59
Jones 630 2203.49 15 53
Lamar 402 2077.84 19 45
Lanier 314 3033.52 7 16
Laurens 1917 4053.2 86 166
Lee 739 2465.72 27 108
Liberty 1212 1957.87 24 117
Lincoln 225 2769.23 7 26
Long 272 1365.8 4 18
Lowndes 4328 3671.59 85 210
Lumpkin 1018 3011.66 14 97
Macon 244 1878.66 11 50
Madison 757 2508.53 11 62
Marion 195 2351.38 9 23
McDuffie 666 3083.76 15 74
McIntosh 302 2073.18 7 32
Meriwether 578 2749.76 16 75
Miller 300 5204.72 2 13
Mitchell 845 3831.16 45 153
Monroe 747 2694.12 54 89
Montgomery 359 3892.02 9 24
Morgan 516 2696.21 5 40
Murray 966 2399.34 8 59
Muscogee 6277 3275.65 173 686
Newton 2797 2489.45 94 291
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14288 0 180 671
Oconee 835 2000.62 27 68
Oglethorpe 394 2585.3 11 47
Paulding 3037 1760.15 60 151
Peach 740 2703.2 24 108
Pickens 710 2117.51 10 63
Pierce 648 3315.43 24 82
Pike 377 1998.94 12 32
Polk 1640 3771.68 25 120
Pulaski 327 3001.93 23 38
Putnam 773 3532.1 27 75
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 416 2449.08 11 54
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7754 3834.06 174 614
Rockdale 2036 2144.06 40 254
Schley 108 2047.39 2 16
Screven 445 3201.44 11 47
Seminole 383 4705.16 11 28
Spalding 1504 2176.24 62 200
Stephens 1252 4755.39 41 128
Stewart 534 8712.68 16 81
Sumter 958 3258.61 69 206
Talbot 168 2728.16 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 908 3573.26 13 66
Taylor 225 2827.34 12 32
Telfair 430 2748.66 23 43
Terrell 338 3991.97 32 74
Thomas 1576 3547.07 69 173
Tift 1909 4675.48 62 235
Toombs 1453 5384.87 56 110
Towns 411 3415.32 12 49
Treutlen 295 4319.81 11 32
Troup 2980 4232.11 106 329
Turner 331 4098.56 24 51
Twiggs 211 2609.45 9 52
Union 862 3402.41 25 90
Unknown 1865 0 6 39
Upson 828 3151.04 69 93
Walker 1781 2558.54 43 93
Walton 2092 2183.4 66 215
Ware 1715 4783.42 62 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 731 3600.63 13 54
Wayne 1203 4013.48 30 111
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 355 4488.56 16 20
White 988 3111.03 23 105
Whitfield 5118 4889.56 63 265
Wilcox 253 2878.27 25 52
Wilkes 282 2816.06 6 30
Wilkinson 359 4025.11 17 67
Worth 593 2944.1 32 100
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,648,101 (3,327,836 reported molecular tests; 320,265 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 342,438* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,541 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,674 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

